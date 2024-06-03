Live
Election Result 2024 Live Updates
With less than a day till the vote counting begins, everyone's attention is focused on whether the exit poll predictions—which show the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning a landslide victory—will come true. Although the INDIA bloc of the Opposition has dismissed the exit polls, the BJP is certain that they would easily become the majority and has even planned how they will commemorate this historic win.
According to every major exit poll, the NDA is expected to win handily, and the BJP is predicted to surpass its own 2019 total of 303 seats. The NDA was predicted by Today's Chanakya and India-Today-My Axis poll to have more than 400 seats overall. ABP-CVoter gave them 353-383 seats while Jan Ki Baat estimated the ruling alliance may win between 362 seats and 392 seats.