Green warriors raise objection to Raja’s Seat revamp 

Madikeri: It is alleged that the district Tourism Department have taken up unscientific developmental works in Raja's Seat here. The Raja's Seat is largest tourist attraction of the district as thousands of tourists visit here daily.

But tourism officers says that the number of tourists visiting Raja's Seat daily has increased and hence to facilitate tourists they have taken up developmental works. But many pro- people organisations in the district have raised objection for the work.

Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday Veeranadu Rakshana Vedike president Harish G Acharya said that since last three years hundreds of people lost lives, property owing to landslide. The expert committee appointed by State government to find reason for landslide

also informed that owing to unscientific works on hillocks caused landslide . The committee also recommended to reduce earth work on hillocks and conversion of lands for commercial purpose. He said despite this the department took up works worth lakhs of rupees. But the works taken up by department would badly damage upper layer of soil causing rain water flow in to earth. Following this the hillock would collapse during heavy rains. The works also destroys the natural scenic beauty of Raja seat.

After three years landslide during every August the district administration tightened norms for conversion of lands, set up a committee headed by deputy commissioner.(DC) The committee would give permission for conversion of land by verifying the reason and topography. But large works on hillocks are not permissible.

It is also alleged that the works taken up by department did not get permission by committee headed by DC. Vedike president Harish Acharya warned to approach court if the

authorities does not stop work immediately.

When contacted Senior Horticulture Assistant Director Chakkera Pramod told The Hans India that the State tourism department have taken up works of constructing revetments , steps, path way, park, installing bench , construction of mantapa to facilitate tourists. He said a park for children , idol of various animals are also in the plan. He said an action plan of Rs 4.55 crore has been sanctioned by state government and PWD has taken up work.