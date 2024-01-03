Guarantee schemes a Blessing for People’s Plight: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that the guarantee schemes have become a blessing for all the problems faced by the people.

Speaking at the public grievance redressal programme ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ at KR Pura, he said, “The guarantee schemes have become a blessing for the people. Anna bhagya has become a blessing for the hungry; Yuvanidhi for the unemployed; Gruhalakshmi for women empowerment; Shakthi for women’s mobility.”

“The guarantee schemes of our government have enabled women to travel free in government buses; households are getting up to 200 units of electricity per month under the Gruha Jyothi scheme; more than a crore women are getting Rs 2000 per month. Due to technical issues, some people are not getting the guarantee schemes, our government will fix those issues shortly,” he said.

Life is Important, Not politics

“We have come to your doorstep to hear your grievances though our party lost elections in this assembly constituency. We have brought all the officials to resolve your issues. For us, politics is not important, your life is important. We are working to make your lives smooth, make use of the opportunity,” he added.

Constituency Issue Redressal

“KR Pura MLA Byrathi Basavaraj and Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Arvind Limbavali have drawn our attention to drinking water, traffic congestion, rajakaluve, rain water drains and waste disposal. We have identified four areas on the outskirts of the city for waste disposal. The issue of waste disposal can’t be solved by dumping it in another place, hence we are working out a comprehensive plan,” he said.

He said that NGT order needs to be followed while dredging rajakaluve. “As per the NGT order, no construction is allowed within 50 metres of rajakaluve. In view of this, the government is thinking of acquiring these lands and building roads,” he added.

Property Documents at Your Doorstep

He said that the government was conducting a thorough survey as many are not paying full taxes under the self-declaration scheme. Under the ‘Namma Swatthu’ scheme, all property documents will be delivered to your doorstep for free. “This will eliminate corruption in the system. No one will have to pay bribes.”