H D Revanna continues spiritual journey; visits Dharmasthala temple

Mangaluru: JDS leader and former minister H D Revanna, amidst a series of personal and political challenges, continued his pilgrimage with a visit to Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple on Monday. Revanna reached Dharmasthala on Sunday night and had an overnight stay. Monday morning, he offered prayers to Lord Manjunatheshwara and sought blessings, demonstrating his deep devotion. This visit is part of a broader spiritual journey for Revanna, who has been visiting several prominent temples recently. Speaking to the media at Dharmasthala, Revanna emphasised his long-standing faith to the presiding deity.

He stated, “I am a dedicated follower of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy and have regularly visited the temple to seek the deity’s blessings. With 40 years in politics and 25 years as an MLA, I hold a deep respect for the law and a strong belief in God. Since the matter is currently in court, I prefer not to comment on it. I have faith in the people of our state and the judicial system.” Revanna’s visits to various temples have been seen as a source of solace and strength as he navigates his current challenges put forth by his son’s alleged misdeeds.