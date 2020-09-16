HAL donates more ambulances to city hospitals

Bengaluru: HAL has donated two more ambulances to the city hospitals today, one each to the Institute of Nephro Urology (INU) situated at the Victoria Hospital campus and Sir C V Raman General Hospital (SCVRGH). "Considering the on-going pandemic, we are doing whatever we can to strengthen the health infrastructure," says R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

Earlier, HAL had donated two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute (BLCMC&RI). All this is being done under the Corporate Social Responsibility program, says Alok Verma, Director HR.

The handing over event was held at HAL Corporate Office with signing of an MoU between HAL represented by Mr Ch. Venkateswara Rao, GM (HR – CSR & FM) and SCVRGH, represented by Dr HDR Radha Krishna, Medical Superintendent and INU, represented by Dr Keshavamurthy R and other senior HAL officials.

The ambulances are equipped with facilities like air conditioning, basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, auto loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism, separate doctor's seat, etc. These ambulances are particularly useful for patients who require medical monitoring while in transit and need non-invasive airway management.

The SCVRGH is a Government hospital with all major facilities and staff. Currently, the hospital is functioning as a 150 bed dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC). The INU is an autonomous institute of the Government of Karnataka and provides kidney transplant facilities and round the clock dialysis.