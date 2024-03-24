HC rejects plea of Praveen Nettaru murder accused

Bengaluru: A single-member bench of the High Court has dismissed the plea of 11 accused seeking a transfer to Parappa Agrahara Jail in connection with the murder case of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru. Accused Abdul Basheer and others had filed a writ petition fearing an attack and difficulties in meeting family and lawyers.

However, the High Court upheld the decision to keep them in their current jails, denying the transfer to Parappana Agrahara Jail as requested.

The accused were initially transferred on the orders of the NIA, which wrote to have them relocated to

different jails for the security of Mohammad Jabir, set to testify as a confessional witness.

Despite this, the High Court refused the transfer to Bangalore jail.

Additionally, the High Court directed the state government to provide video conferencing facilities to prisoners, allowing communication with family members and lawyers as per legal provisions.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna’s bench ordered the provision of headphones during these interactions.

Furthermore, the bail application of Mohammad Jabir, the 21st accused in the case, was rejected by the High Court. divisional bench comprising Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar and A Vijayakumar.

The petitioner filed a appeal before high court challenging the special

NIA court’s order,which rejected the bail application of Jabir on

February 9, 2023.