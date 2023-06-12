HD Kumara Swamy disappointed with Congress guarantee schemes: Minister Sudhakar

Chikkaballapur: Higher Education Minister Sudhakar said that former chief minister HD Kumara Swamy was disappointed with the implementation of guarantee schemes hence made allegations against state government of 45% commission.

Speaking to the media after launching the Shakti Yojana in Chikkaballapur, he lashed out at former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and former Health Minister Dr Sudhakar for making false allegations. He said the menace of illegal stone crushers increased in Chikkaballapur.

The authorities have been directed to stop the crushers operating illegally in this regard. He warned that he will not allow any illegal activities as the minister in charge of the district. Every citizen and officer has the right to live in the country.

Minister Sudhakar said:“We will allow everyone to live in accordance with the law. In response to former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s 45 percent government allegation, he said Kumaraswamy may have made a statement like this because he was disappointed by the guarantee projects being implemented. Kumaraswamy is an elder and I have a lot of respect for him. 15 days have not passed since the formation of the government. No transfer work has taken place in any department. I don’t know where the posting is, how it is done. But today there is an opportunity to transfer officers in departments.” But the minister clarified that there is no transfer opportunity in higher education department.

There is a counseling system in our departments. There is no room for corruption in any form. HDK made this statement with the intention of maintaining political existence as the JDS party lost power. Good luck to Kumaraswamy, respect for him. He said that we will take what he says seriously and run the government.