HDK flays govt, says it has violated etiquette

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that it is ironic that the state Congress government led the budget session when the opposition was out. He spoke at a joint press conference with former CM Basavaraja Bommai at his office in Vidhansouda.

“You have seen the events that have been going on for two days. The government has violated etiquette. At that time in the House it was said that the issue raised by Bommai and others should not be continued, let’s make peace. The speaker had controlled so much noise in the assembly. There was a commotion once. Insolence is not right. He said it is not right to punish and hold a meeting without even leaving for lunch,” Kumaraswamy said.

“The Speaker could have called us and talked to us. Tore the paper and threw it away, wrong. But, today’s deputy chief minister has not done this?. A budget that no one pays? This is He gave a speech to an empty chair. You have given five Bagyas . What have you done to give food? You have taken away four thousand money from the one who gives rice. You have removed that only 50 lakh people were getting it. Now there is a drought. A memorandum has not been given to the central government. . 33 percent has not been sown in state . What is the solution to the problem? New MLAs should have been allowed to speak. You insult him as Vishwaguru. Are you Rowdy guru ? He questioned.

“Give information about the drought problem to the central government. What the government is doing is not right. What is happening now is a big ritual. The Bangalore-Mysore highway company has said that it will be done according to the highway rules. For the last one week, the issue of its discussion has been kept on the agenda he said

“The chief minister of the state is going to control corruption. Former minister T.B. Jayachandra himself spoke and the government’s decision to form a House committee and stay silent is dramatic. You can say that it could have been done during my government. But not. They tied me up. I congratulate the Bommai Govt. 5 lakh fined on Madhuswamy. Devegowda was fined 2 crores. On this occasion, the Bommai government has done some work in this regard, and the court has now reprimanded the person. He complained singularly against Ashok Kheni the owner of Nandi infrastructure corridor (NICE) that now he is making white tapping roads here and there.”

“We requested to conduct some discussion against the many illegalities done by NICE. We are ready to fight with BJP to protect the interest of the state. We will fight against such land-grabbing by NICE like East India Company. You sat quietly holding the House Committee report. If this NICE road plan is scrapped, Bhagya can advance with the remaining money. 30 thousand crore money will be available. Use it. Even if there is land of our party in it, confiscate it. Our struggle will continue. We have many documents and will give them to the government. Let’s investigate. Ready to give necessary advice and instructions to the government to take action against this,” Kumaraswamy added.

“He is still roaming around Bangalore. Never went to Mysore road,” Kumaraswamy said of his successor, “Bangalore-Mysore highway has been completed in four years.” HDK questioned why this NICE road has not been built.

Former CM Basavaraja Bommai said that a highway was made between Bengaluru and Mysuru to ease traffic congestion, “But, it is not,” he added, “We are saying that the surplus land should be returned to the farmers.” The condition is violated, he explained, “In the meantime, the company is issuing land seizure notices to some people.” Concerned farmers are contacting us, he said.“Let the orders given by the Cabinet Sub-Committee, Supreme Court and High Court be followed,” Bommai continued, “If the toll collection is excessive, the government should investigate and confiscate the money.”