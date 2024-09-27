Health department refutes claims of disrupted CT/MRI services

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Health Department has dismissed recent reports claiming the disruption of CT scan and MRI services in 14 district hospitals, labelling them as inaccurate and misleading. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao directed an evaluation of these reports and has demanded action to address the issue.

The issue stems from a few news reports stating that Krsnaa Diagnostics, a company delegated with performing CT and MRI scans had stopped their services over pending bills from the state government.

According to an official statement from the department on social media platform ‘X’, there is no financial shortage for these essential diagnostic services. Three different organisations are responsible for providing CT and MRI services across the state, and the Health Department emphasised that pending bills will soon be addressed. Specifically, payments to Krsnaa Diagnostics

were delayed in June and July due to additional information requested by the department, but bills from other service providers have already been settled.

To maintain uninterrupted services, the department has put in place alternative measures and has assured the public that CT and MRI services will not be affected. If any organisation fails to meet its contractual obligations, legal action will be initiated, and alternative arrangements will be implemented within two days to ensure uninterrupted access to these crucial diagnostic services. In the meantime, emergency CT and MRI services have been arranged at nearby medical colleges to cater to urgent needs.