Health Minister K Sudhakar meets medical officers, hears their grievances
Health Minister K Sudhakar met representatives of the Karnataka State Government Medical Officers Association on Thursday.
After the meeting, the minister stated that several grievances and demands of doctors serving under the State's Health and Family Welfare Department was discussed.
Health Commissioner K V Trilok Chandra was also present in the meeting held at Vidhana Soudha.
