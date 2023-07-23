Heavy rains disrupted normal life in many districts in state

Bengaluru: Heavy rains lashing in many parts of state ,disrupted normal life and damaged property. Uttara Kannada , Belagavi, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chickmagalur, Kodagu, Mysuru districts witnessing heavy rains.



Lakes and rivers are overflowing in some areas. In Tumkur, two people who went fishing in rains have died, while some areas of Dakshina Kannada district threatened with waterlogging. Water is flowing beyond the danger level in many rivers in Chickmagalur.

Two youths met watery grave in Tumakuru on Sunday. 31-year-old Harish and 36-year-old Yogish went to Kadaba lake in Gubbi taluk to catch fish and drowned in the lake. On learning about the matter early in the morning, the police department and the fire brigade reached the spot and fished out two dead youths. Due to heavy rain in the hilly part of Hassan, the flow of water suddenly increased in Mookanamane waterfall. A tourist was stuck when the water suddenly rose while watching the waterfall and the water around him. Sanjay, a tourist who had come to Sakaleshpur from Bangalore with his friends, got stuck in the water. At this time, Sanjay was given a protective shield and his friends and the police saved him from danger by tying him with a rope.

It is raining heavily in Chikkamagalur and Mudigere. All the rivers are overflowing . There has been an increase in the water flow of Tunga-Bhadra and Hemavati rivers. Bakki and Kittalegante areas on the bank of Hemavati river, which is flowing beyond the danger level, are under flood threat. Biligiri Ranganabetta in Chamarajanagar is shrouded in thick fog and beckons tourists. The famous Biligiri Rangana hill is covered with mist due to continuous rain. Tourists are mesmerized by watching rain, and mist.

It has been raining heavily in Davanagere district since the last 8 days and it has been raining heavily in some places since this morning. Due to continuous rains, the people could not able to come out from houses in the district .

There is a threat of waterlogging in Mugera Kudru area due to continuous rain in Dakshina Kannada district. Due to heavy rains, the water level of Falguni River has increased, river water has entered the residential area and normal life has been disrupted. Farmers have suffered huge losses due to river water seeping into agricultural land.

Sringeri, Karkala road traffic in Chikkamagaluru is disrupted due to torrential rains in the hilly areas. The water flow of Tunga river has increased. Traffic on National Highway 169 has been disrupted since 2 o'clock due to the increase in Tunga water flowing on the Karkala, Sringeri road.

Heavy rains submerged Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala in Kodagu district. The Harangi reservoir reached maximum level and 20 thousand cusecs of water being released in to river.