Heavy rains trigger landslides and flooding across Kodagu, over 60 families evacuated

Madikeri: Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across Kodagu district, causing rivers, streams to overflow beyond danger levels, inundating low-lying areas.

In the wake of incessant rain, multiple incidents of landslides have been reported, forcing over 60 families in Shaktinagar, a hilly area near Mekeri in Madikeri taluk, to vacate their homes due to fear of collapse. Authorities have attempted to cover the landslide-prone areas with tarpaulins as a temporary safety measure, but panic remains high among locals.

Strong winds and rain continue to lash the district, with officials warning of a possible repeat of the 2018 Kodagu floods. Several trees and electric poles have been uprooted due to strong gusts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Kodagu district administration have stepped up preparedness and are closely monitoring the situation. In Somwarpet taluk’s Bajegundi village, a massive tree fell on a moving car, narrowly missing the driver, Charan, who escaped with minor injuries.

Water is being discharged from the Harangi dam as it reached maximum capacity, resulting in the Harangi and Cauvery rivers flowing above the danger mark. Agricultural lands and estates in Huduguru, under Kushalnagar taluk, have already been inundated. If the water levels continue to rise, nearby houses may also be at risk of flooding.Heavy rains have also led to flash floods and road blockages in several parts of the district. Low-lying areas in Ponnampet taluk have been submerged. The Balyamanduru–Harihara road is currently underwater, and a large tree fell across the Madikeri–Somwarpet highway, halting traffic for over an hour.

With continued rain and strong winds disrupting daily life, the district remains on high alert. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and cooperate with safety advisories.