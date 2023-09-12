Live
High Court Orders Swift Action Against Government Land Encroachments in Bengaluru
Bengaluru, The Karnataka High Court has issued a stern directive to address cases of government land encroachments and the construction of large buildings on such land, emphasizing the urgency of resolving these issues. The court has also instructed the government to take action against the officials found responsible for these encroachments.
This development comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed concerning the widespread encroachment of government lands in Bengaluru.. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna Balachandra Varale and Justice Krishna S. Deekshit heard the petition issued the orders on Monday.
The ongoing case is considered just the tip of the iceberg, with numerous similar cases awaiting attention. The court has urged the government to devote serious attention to these pending cases. Furthermore, the court has adjourned the inquiry, directing the government and the Bangalore DC to provide a comprehensive report within four weeks detailing the actions taken to address the issue. During the proceedings, the government's legal representative informed the court that, in compliance with the court's previous instructions, a notice had been issued to the owner of a building constructed on 1.9 acres of government land by the DCs office. However, there has been no response from the defendants thus far.
The court stressed the importance of taking action against the responsible authorities alongside the eviction of encroachments. The bench asserted that identifying and penalizing guilty officials is essential to prevent the recurrence of such cases. The court also emphasized the need to curb the misuse of government land, attributing such issues to the negligence of officials. Consequently, it urged appropriate action against government officials responsible for these lapses. Additionally, owners or residents of buildings constructed on encroached government land were warned against escaping legal consequences. They have been served notices and instructed to face legal actions.
This case is seen as just a small example of a larger problem, prompting the government to address this issue seriously and submit a compliance report to the court. Bengaluru urban DC KA Dayanand and the Special Land Acquisition Officer were present during hearing.