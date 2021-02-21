HM Grandeur offers ultra-luxury apartments in the heart of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Homes that define a classic interplay of design excellence and royal living, come once in a lifetime.

HM Grandeur fuses rare facets with panache. Crafting homes with a focus on the finer details is the hallmark of HM Constructions, a leading developer with over three decades of expertise in the trade.

Frazer Town in Bangalore celebrates cherished Indian royalty and British colonial history in one place. Named after Stuart Mitford Frazer, the British tutor and guardian of Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV, the then Maharaja of Mysore, this quaint suburb spread around 4 sq km to the east of Bangalore Cantonment Railway station, is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city.

The gentrification of Cleveland Town gave rise to Frazer Town, the foundation stone for which still exists at the junction of Coles Road and Mosque Road. Take a walk along the bylanes to be pleasantly surprised at the many nuggets from a glorious past in a historical place.

Keeping abreast of the global lifestyle one seeks, Frazer Town - renamed Pulakeshi Nagar after the valiant Chalukya warrior, is a mere 2 km away from MG Road, the nerve centre of prestigious offices, shopping and food streets of Brigade Road and Commercial Street, and the Mahatma Gandhi Metro station. It is 5 km closer to the iconic UB City, the global shoppers' paradise and the hub of multinational corporate giants in Bangalore.

Towering view

As the tallest residential high-rise in the neighborhood, HM Grandeur offers an unhindered view of the rich historical skyline. One can spot those Bangalore landmarks of colonial architectural finesse around in the old Albert Church, Haji Sir Ismail Sait Mosque, or the Moore Road market.

One can see how near the classical schools and colleges, as well as bylanes and arterial Wheeler Road connecting to all the prominent neighborhoods in the vicinity are.

Green lung

Respect for nature comes naturally to HM Grandeur. This is why only 18 percent of the one-acre land as the building footprint is used. Adjacent to the 800 acres of military land renders in Bangalore, this unique residential tower is a rare distinction.

Uber luxury redefined

HM Grandeur offers 3 BHK and 5 BHK luxurious condos. Each residence promises a serene and warm luxury of unmatched distinction in its finer aesthetics, materials, and architecture acumen.

With premium Italian marble flooring, excellent quality teak fittings, and state-of-the-art sanitary ware, the best of architects and designers have crafted each apartment infusing it with their personal touch and care to give one a lifetime of sophistication.

Limited edition

With just 36 condos, HM Grandeur offers a limited edition of signature homes created for only 36 distinguished families.

Global lifestyle

For the globetrotting homeowner, each apartment at HM Grandeur will take one back to the opulent homes one owns overseas. One will feel at home and secure within the 5 levels of security the gated enclave is appointed with.

The dedicated concierge service ensures all the needs are well taken care of efficiently and with the highest degree of professionalism.

Fitted with an opulent swimming pool, world-class gym sporting the latest exercise and fitness equipment, an international calibre business centre and a 100-seater banquet hall for one's corporate musings or private party, a vibrant coffee shop exuding a friendly ambience, and expansive green spaces with deftly manicured lawns and landscaped gardens, HM Grandeur spells extravagance and perfection in every detail so one does not require to venture out.

White-glove service

Being a proud homeowner at HM Grandeur ensures one to enjoy a host of privileges.

HM Privy is a loyalty program exclusive for esteemed customers.

Special NRI services and offers for a distinguished set of NRI customers.

Hassle-free and convenient Registration Support following the booking of an HM Grandeur condo.

Hospitality Managed ensures the property is not just maintained in a pristine condition but also gives an edge of the state-of-the-art five-star residences. Personalized support is extended to all the esteemed homeowners following the possession of the home.

Easy Lease services to homeowners who would like to lease out or rent out their apartments to tenants. Home Loan Support for those who would opt for a home loan to finance their purchase.