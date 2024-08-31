I am the candidate in Channapatna, no matter who contests: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday told the voters of Channapatna that it would be a vote for him no matter who contests the by-election from Congress party. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “I am the one who issues B form and I am the signatory for it. Hence, it is a vote for me no matter who contests.”

Asked about alliance between BJP and JDS for the by-poll, he said, “It doesn’t matter who joins hands. We are serving the people and they will make the right decision.”

Replying to a query if he would welcome C P Yogeshwar if he showed interest in joining Congress, he said, “I don’t know why the media asks such questions. No one has come to me and there is nothing on the table.” Asked about C P Yogeshwar’s comments that he would contest as an independent candidate if the party does not give him the ticket, he said, “I don’t believe media reports on this.”

Asked if the job fair was being done in view of the Channapatna by-elections, he said, “The people have given us an opportunity to serve them, we will do everything in our capacity to serve them. Some people were saying Yettinahole project would not materialise, but we had an experimental operation just a few days. We will inaugurate the project shortly. This is our style of functioning. Similarly, we have organised a job fair to provide jobs to youth of this region. We are making an honest attempt, let’s see how it pans out.”

Asked about Raj Bhavan Chalo, he said, “The Governor has given us an appointment on Saturday during my meeting with him in an engagement ceremony. He has given us time and we will submit an appeal.”