I-T raids on medical colleges across State

Bengaluru: The Income Tax (I-T) department on Wednesday conducted searches at various medical colleges across Karnataka. Till last reports came searches were being conducted in certain colleges in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Davangere.

According to the reports, medical colleges across Karnataka such as Kanachur Islamic Education Trust (Mangaluru), AJ Medical College (Mangaluru), Yenepoya Medical College (Mangaluru), Shridevi Medical College (Tumkuru), JJM Medical College (Davengeree), Shamanur Shivashankarappa Medical College, Bapuji Dental College and Hospital were raided.

In Bengaluru, raids were carried out at Akash hospital and Sri Srinivasa Educational & Charitable Trust which runs Sapthagiri Medical College and hospital in the city.