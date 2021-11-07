In death, Puneeth reignites eye donation spirit in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Kannada super star Puneeth Rajkumar's noble gesture to donate his eyes has created a sort of movement of eye donation in Karnataka.

The eye donation which was badly hit by the Covid pandemic has gained momentum once again after the untimely demise of Puneeth, which was widely discussed in the media and the good word has spread from mouth to mouth dispelling all hesitation regarding eye donation. Dr Bhujanga Shetty, founder of Narayana Nethralaya, who collected the eyes of Puneeth and successfully transplanted them to four persons, informed IANS that the gesture of the actor has created a lot of awareness among people about eye donation.

"As many as 1,500 people have come forward and pledged their eyes in four to five days. About families of 16 deceased people have actually donated eyes of their dear ones, which is a record by itself," he said.

Dr Sujatha, Director of Minto Eye hospital said, the trend of eye donation is steadily increasing all across the state. There is a rise of 20 to 30 per cent as far as eye donation is concerned after Puneeth and Sanchari Vijay donated their eyes, she said.

People started donating their eyes after the death of National award winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay. The news of Vijay pledging his eyes for donation and helping the blind to see the world had moved the people to take a decision in this regard. The message of importance of eye donation has reached every household of Karnataka after the death of actor Puneeth, who had massive fan following in the state. The family of Puneeth had promptly informed the doctors to collect his eyes amid the grief.

Puneeth's father, legend of Kannada cinema Dr Rajkumar after pledging his eyes, reminded family persons and doctors to see to it that they are collected at the right time before going waste after his death. His wife Parvathamma Rajkumar also followed suit.