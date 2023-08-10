India Startup Festival 2023 begins on a high note with 30 Investors committing 125 term sheets

Bengaluru: India Start-up Foundation, a prominent Not-for-profit organization supporting the growth and development of the Indian Start-Up ecosystem, organized the 2nd edition of India Startup Festival (ISF) 2023 from 10th to 12th August 2023 at Bengaluru.



The ISF Exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Sadguru Sri Madhusudan, Founder of Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, Karnataka in the presence of J A Chowdary, Key Architect, Indian Tech Industry Chairperson and Convenor, India Startup Festival along with Dr. Siva Mahesh Tangutooru, Deenanath Harapanahalli and Achyut Yerragangu Co-Founders of India Startup Foundation and other dignitaries.

The Keynote address was delivered by Prashanth Prakash, Chairman Accel and Vineet Rai, Founder Aavishkaar Group. This was followed by a grand pitching round at ISF 2023 where 100+ startups meticulously handpicked by the Startup jury pitched before investors including Angel Investors, VC’s and HNI’s. India Startup Festival 2023 begins on a high with 30 Investors committing 125 term sheets. The top 10 startups were awarded cash prizes at ISF 2023 and will be mentored with their sector specific industry leaders. These startups were shortlisted from the Investor Connect Workshops organized in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, USA and UK.

ISF 2023 will be a unique platform for startup founders to Connect with peers, industry leaders and investors, collaborate and draw a growth path for their venture. The 3 day event is expected to be a dynamic platform fostering ideas, innovators, and Start-ups by providing them an ecosystem to interact, network, and collaborate with industry, government bodies and investors making it an ultimate hub of entrepreneurial excellence. ISF 2023 will host over 10,000 startups from India, UK, Japan and many other countries.

Speaking about ISF 2023, Key Architect, Indian Tech Industry Chairperson and Convenor, India Startup Festival, J A Chowdary said, “We are very excited as we host the 2nd edition of India Startup Festival. The India Start-up Festival (ISF) is complementary to the great initiatives of Government of India (GOI) such as Start-up India, Digital India, Make-in-India, etc and will bring together more than 10,000 start-ups to advance their mission and drive towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. With a vision to reimagine the start-up landscape in India with a primary focus on startups finding solutions to the problems at the bottom of the Pyramid."

He said, The idea is to encourage startups and Innovation in the rural areas to be able to create jobs and encourage youths to make disruptive use of technology and knowledge to find solutions to real life problems, trigger growth and create a sustainable ecosystem in the rural areas. This will help strengthen the Indian economy at grassroot level. We at ISF encourage these startups with an ecosystem of mentors, Investors and provide possibilities of collaborations to help them scale up their idea. We also hand hold these startups till they succeed. This makes ISF a rare and unique platform. We hope the deliberations over the next 2 days will provide insights to help scale up this startup ecosystem and have a positive impact on the economy. The startup ecosystem can de-risk the threat of job-losses likely to be created with advancement and enhanced usage of AI and IoT driven tools.

The event to be attended by Chief Guests Sadguru Sri Madhusudan, Founder of Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, Karnataka, Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Priyank Kharge, Minister of Information Technology and BioTechnology, Karnataka, N. S. Boseraju, Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science & Technology Department of Karnataka along with industry leaders, VC’s, HNI’s and startups.