Indian Army Parade To Be Held In Bengaluru For The Very First Time

The 75th Indian Army Day will be held on Sunday in Bengaluru at the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) & Centre. For the first time, such a major event will take place outside of Delhi. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande, will review the Army Day Parade, which will feature eight marching contingents. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the special guest for the Military Tattoo programme.

according to Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area, who announced this on Tuesday, as part of the Center's initiatives to organise big events outside of New Delhi, the parade would be held in Bengaluru, .

General Ravi Murugan mentioned that the rehearsals were seen by about 11,000 people. The parade will feature eight marching contingents and a military band made up of five regimental brass bands.

He stated that a fly-past by Army Aviation's Dhruv and Rudra helicopters would accompany the event. Only those with passes will be permitted to attend the event, which is expected to draw around 2,500 invitees.