Indian Coast Guard Executes Rescue Mission in Karwar Retrieves 27 Stranded Fishermen Safely from the Arabian Sea

Karwar: A meticulously executed operation from the Indian Coast Guard successfully led to the rescue of 27 fishermen who had been missing for the past four days along with their distressed fishing boat in the waters of the Arabian Sea. The rescue concluded with the safe arrival of the relieved fishermen at the Karwar port.

An alarm was raised when the fishing boat, identified as Christo Ray hailing from Panaji, encountered engine issues amidst adverse weather conditions, causing it to lose its bearings and veer off course. Stranded approximately 30 nautical miles into the vast expanse of the Arabian Sea, the vessel faced the dual challenge of turbulent weather and an inability to establish communications.

The ordeal took a turn for the worse as the distressed boat, battling both the elements and a loss of contact, found itself unable to approach any nearby port. The dire situation prompted the intervention of local authorities, with messages relayed to the Goa and Karnataka police. Recognising the urgency of the matter, a plea for assistance was made to the Indian Coast Guard.

The ensuing nine-hour operation unfolded in challenging weather conditions. Officials navigated the rough seas, demonstrating exceptional skill and resilience to locate and rescue the beleaguered fishermen. Despite the initial difficulty in pinpointing the boat's location, the Coast Guard's relentless efforts ensured the safe retrieval of all individuals on board.

The fishermen, now safely ashore at the Karwar fisheries port, expressed profound gratitude for the Coast Guard's effective response.

Highlighting the complexity of the operation, Coast Guard officials emphasised that the boat's inability to establish contact with the mainland posed a considerable challenge. Nevertheless, their skilled personnel, equipped with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to duty, overcame these hurdles to bring all the fishermen to safety.

As we celebrate the successful conclusion of this rescue mission, it serves as a poignant reminder of the perils faced by those who brave the seas for their livelihoods. The dedication of the Indian Coast Guard, coupled with their seamless coordination with local authorities, stands as a beacon of hope for maritime communities.