Indian Railways runs 6556 special Trains during Dasara and Deepawali

Bengaluru: Indian Railways is set to operate 6556 special trains to facilitate smooth travel for passengers during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja from October 1 to November 30 this year as on 6 october 2024. According to Railway officials, special trains are run every year during festivals and this year, the number of trains has been significantly increased to accommodate the surge in travelers.



South Western Railway is operating 24 special trains with 52 trips, provide temporary stoppages for three trains, and temporary augmentation of coaches for 34 trains to accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Dasara festival. Additionally, for the Deepawali festival, SWR will operate 06 special trains with 8 trips from various locations across Karnataka. Other Zonal Railways have also notified the operation of 22 special trains with 264 trips to SWR.

It is noteworthy that during Dasara/Durga Puja, Deepawali/Chhath festivals, millions of passengers travel across the country. To provide them with a smooth and comfortable journey, Indian Railways has prepared to run these special trains again this year. Over the next two months, these special trains will ensure passengers reach their destinations seamlessly.

Last year, Indian Railways ran an impressive total of 4429 festival special trains, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for millions of passengers.

Every year, a large number of people from all over the country travel to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Dasara/Durga Puja, Deepawali/Chhath. These festivals are not only of religious significance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but also provide an important opportunity to reunite with their families. Due to the heavy rush of passengers during the festive season, most trains see their tickets go on the waiting list two to three months in advance. To address this, Indian Railways is once again operating special trains during the festival season this year.