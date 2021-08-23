India’s largest showroom for linen fabric opened in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: LinenVogue la classè, the flagship brand of BRFL Textiles Private Limited, opens India's largest showroom of European linen fabrics in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

The brand is expanding its retail presence in the city with a magnificent 3,400 sq ft showroom. The store was inaugurated by Shri. Tejasvi Surya, M.P. Bengaluru South and Actor & Director Ramesh Aravind in the presence of Mr. Rabindra Mohan, CEO – Linen & Giza Business, BRFL Textiles Private Limited.

The LinenVogue la classè store in Jayanagar has an inexhaustible display of the finest European linen and Egyptian Giza cotton fabrics in the country. The store offers a myriad range of options including solid colours, yarn dyed stripes, checks, Jacquards, Ombreys, embroidery and printed fabrics in pure linen & linen blended fabrics for shirts, trousers, jackets, suits and ethnic wear for both men and women.

The fabric is anti-allergic, anti-bacterial and has anti UV radiation and high-moisture absorption, keeping the wearer cool in summer and apt for Indian weather. LinenVogue la classè is certified by European Flax – a global standard for premium European Linen fiber.

The store also showcases Giza Classé, another premium brand of BRFL Textiles Private Ltd, of Giza cotton fabrics made from the world's best Egyptian long staple cotton fiber.

"We are delighted to launch the country's largest linen fabric showroom in Bengaluru. Linen aficionados will experience a wide variety of linen fabrics in the premiere shopping destination of the city at Jayanagar.

BTPL's fabrics have earned the trust of our esteemed customers for its superior quality and design innovation globally.

The fabrics are tenderly processed & finished at our textile mill in Tarapur by a dedicated team of experts to provide the customers with unmatched quality." states Prashant Agarwal, M.D., BRFL Textiles Pvt Ltd.

"We are proud to associate with LinenVogue la classè as they use world class linen made out of the finest flax fiber hand-picked from the farms of France and Belgium certified by European Confederation of Linen and Hemp (CELC).

Our state of the art 3400 sq ft showroom is a one stop destination for your entire fabric requirement, which can be woven into reality by our team of expert stylists," says Dr. Sumana Shetty, franchise owner.

The store also has customized tailoring facilities for men, women and children.