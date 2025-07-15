India's second largest suspension bridge inaugurated

Shivamogga: Bringing an end to a decades-old struggle for safe connectivity, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated the country’s second longest suspension bridge, built across the backwaters of the Sharavati river in Sigandur.

Before formally opening the bridge, Minister Gadkari participated in a homa and offered prayers to the Sharavati river — a symbolic tribute to the people whose lives and livelihoods have long been shaped by its waters. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa, MP B.Y. Raghavendra, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, MLAs Channabasappa, D.S. Arun, Dr. Dhananjay Sarji and hundreds of local residents witnessed the historic moment.

The new suspension bridge stands as a vital link for the people living on the Sharavathi island region, who for more than sixty years have battled isolation and danger due to the lack of a permanent connection to the mainland. The bridge — whose construction began in 2010 — has finally been completed in 2025 at a cost of about Rs423.15 crore.

As part of the project, the rural road from Sagar town to Marakutuka in Hosanagara taluk was upgraded to a national highway in the first phase, enabling this vital infrastructure to be built. For the people of Sigandur and surrounding villages, this bridge is more than just concrete and steel — it is a symbol of survival and a testament to relentless community struggle.

The story of this bridge goes back to 1960, when a massive reservoir was built near Linganamakki on the Sharavathi river to meet Karnataka’s power needs. In the process, entire villages with fertile agricultural lands were submerged. Hundreds of families were relocated overnight by the then Karnataka Electricity Corporation, loaded into trucks and scattered across parts of Shivamogga and Bhadravathi taluks.

The backwaters that submerged their lands also isolated the communities that stayed back. Surrounded by water, they were cut off from the mainland, denied access to basic necessities like healthcare, schools, markets and emergency services. During the monsoons, rising water levels made the situation worse. Many villagers lost their lives trying to cross the backwaters on makeshift rafts, while others endured hours-long detours.‘

Recalling this painful history, MP B.Y. Raghavendra said, “When there was no bridge, people risked their lives on rafts and many perished. So many fought for decades demanding a safe bridge. Today, it stands here because of that struggle. As their representative, I feel honoured to be part of this historic day.”

Local residents had repeatedly staged protests and padayatras, travelling on foot from the island to Sagar and even Shivamogga district headquarters to press their demands. Their long struggle saw its first small victory when the inland water transport department introduced a launch (boat) service to ferry people. But this too fell short of the region’s needs, and emergency situations often forced people to travel 70 km around the backwaters to reach Sagar town.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is credited with pushing the project through when he was MP from Shivamogga. He secured central government clearance for the bridge and ensured the rural road was upgraded to a national highway. Funds worth over Rs423 crore were subsequently released to realise this vital link. Today, the new bridge promises to transform the lives of thousands living on Sharavati island. For the first time in decades, villagers will have uninterrupted access to emergency services, hospitals, schools, markets and employment opportunities. What was once a treacherous, life-threatening boat ride or a tiring detour will now be a simple drive across the backwaters.

For the residents of this remote region, the Sigandur suspension bridge is not just a feat of engineering but a lifeline that binds them to the rest of Karnataka. It marks the end of decades of helpless isolation and opens the door to better education, healthcare, jobs and prosperity.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Gadkari praised the resilience of the people and assured continued support for rural connectivity. The event, steeped in emotion and pride, also served as a reminder of how infrastructure can reshape destinies when people’s voices are finally heard. What once seemed an impossible dream — a safe crossing over the vast Sharavathi backwaters — now stands tall, carrying not just vehicles but the hopes and struggles of an entire generation.