International cricket stadium under construction in Kodagu

Madikeri: After decades of persistent demand, the long-awaited dream of having a dedicated cricket ground in Kodagu district is finally being realized. Construction work has begun on an international cricket stadium near Palemadu village, situated in the scenic Madikeri taluk. This marks a significant milestone for the region, which has long yearned for a sporting facility capable of hosting major cricket events.

The Kodagu district administration has earmarked 12 acres of land for the construction of the stadium, with the project estimated to cost around Rs 50 crore. The design and layout of the ground will follow the model of the famous Dharamsala Cricket Stadium in Himachal Pradesh, though it will be slightly larger than Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. This ambitious project will involve leveling half of a nearby hill, a complex and costly process to create a world-class sporting venue.

The construction of this stadium has been met with both excitement and opposition. For years, there were protests against the proposed location, primarily due to the presence of a graveyard on the land. Local residents from Paisari village, in particular, were firm in their stance, demanding that no cricket ground should be built over the graveyard. Despite the protests, the project had to be put on hold for some time. However, the issue was eventually resolved when former District Collector Dr. BC Satish intervened and convened a meeting to find a solution. It was decided that one acre of land would be set aside for the cemetery, while the rest would be used for the cricket ground.

Though some residents still insisted on reserving two acres for the cemetery, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) was determined to move forward with the project. Their resolve to build the ground regardless of the protests has finally borne fruit. With all hurdles cleared, construction work has now commenced, with heavy machinery such as JCB and Hitachi excavators already working to level the land.

The project is expected to be completed within the next four years, bringing a major sporting facility to the district.

A boon for local sports enthusiasts

This stadium will be a game-changer for the region, providing a much-needed infrastructure for local sports enthusiasts and opening doors to higher levels of competition. Currently, Kodagu boasts an astro turf hockey stadium, but there has been a glaring absence of facilities capable of hosting even state-level sports events. The new cricket stadium will not only enhance the region’s sports infrastructure but also serve as a hub for aspiring athletes.

While the construction of the cricket stadium is a significant step forward, sports enthusiasts in the district are also calling for the development of other key sports facilities. In particular, there are increasing demands for the creation of an athletics stadium, similar in scope and scale to the upcoming cricket ground, to accommodate track-and-field events and other athletic competitions.

The lack of such facilities has been a hindrance to the growth of athletics in the region, and many believe that the creation of a dedicated athletics venue would be the next logical step in the district’s sporting evolution.

Once completed, the international cricket stadium is expected to attract attention from national and international teams, potentially putting Kodagu on the map as a major sporting destination. It could host not only first-class cricket matches but also training camps, junior cricket tournaments, and a variety of other sports events, providing ample opportunities for local players to showcase their talent. Moreover, the stadium will have a significant economic impact on the area, boosting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the development of infrastructure such as hotels, transportation, and sports-related businesses. The local community is expected to benefit greatly from the influx of visitors and sports professionals.

As the work on the cricket ground progresses, the residents of Kodagu have a reason to celebrate, as they will soon have a venue that will foster local talent and bring national-level events to the region. However, the demand for more sports facilities remains strong, and local authorities will likely have to address the call for an athletics stadium and other sporting infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the district’s sports enthusiasts.

In the coming years, Kodagu’s landscape will be transformed into a thriving hub for sports, creating opportunities for youth, bringing pride to the community, and fostering the next generation of athletes. The international cricket stadium is just the beginning.