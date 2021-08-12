Is snoring a cause for concern?

Snoring is often considered a funny trait. Most people are in denial, as they are unaware of their snoring and find it hard to accept that they snore. This noisy breathing while sleeping can be experienced by anyone. It usually annoys the partners as they cannot sleep because of the sound.



What one needs to understand is that snoring occasionally does not always indicate an underlying health problem. However, if it is very noisy and impacting others sleep, then it is a matter of concern.

Snoring is a raspy or harsh sound produced when air passes through the relaxed tissues of the throat, causing them to vibrate as the person breathes. Though snoring as such is not a serious condition, it can create a nuisance for your partner or family members. Generally, men tend to snore more compared to women and people who are overweight are more likely to snore. It usually gets worse with age.

Commonly, snoring is not a cause for concern. However, if it is more regular, louder and associated with other problems, then it can be the symptom of obstructive sleep apnea, which can cause a health hazard.

Listed below are the few symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA): Breathing pauses during sleep, excessive daytime sleepiness, difficulty in concentrating, headaches in the morning, sore throat upon awakening, restless sleep, gasping or choking at night, high blood pressure, chest pain at night, Your snoring is so loud and it is disrupting your partner's sleep, irritability, and feeling low, lack of interest .

When the airflow through the mouth and nose is restricted, it leads to snoring. There are several things which block this airflow. Some people only snore when they have allergies or a sinus infection. The muscles of the throat and tongue might become overly relaxed, allowing them to collapse into the airway. Being overweight can lead to this problem.

Long soft palate: The opening between the nose and the neck can be narrowed by a long soft palate. When a person breathes, the muscles vibrate and bump against one another, obstructing the airway. Drinking alcohol might cause the tongue and throat muscles to relax too much. You may snore if you sleep on your back. Using an overly soft or huge pillow is also a bad idea. If you don't get enough sleep, your throat muscles may relax too much.

Complications due to snoring

Snoring alone may not cause many of complications, however, if the snoring is due to OSA, then it is advised to consult the doctor to avoid any kind of complications.

The complications are: Waking from sleep frequently at night, even though you may not realize it. Getting light sleep and not deep sleep may affect your sleeping pattern.

If obstructive sleep apnea is experienced for the long term and goes without proper treatment it may increase blood pressure and may affect the heart. Lack of proper sleep can make you sleep in the daytime and affect your quality of life. Some other complications include high BP or uncontrolled BP and obesity or weight gain.

(The author is Consultant, ENT, Columbia Asia Hospital)