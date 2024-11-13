IT professionals need to be more active, says neurosurgeon

Bengaluru: With the return to in-office work and Bengaluru’s ongoing commutingissues, back pain and tension headaches are becoming prevalent among the city’s IT workforce. Long, strenuous commutes and extended hours spent seated in office chairs are taking a toll on employees’ health, leading to a spike in musculoskeletal issues, particularly back pain.

Dr. Pratham Bysani, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Vasavi Hospital, explains that a combination of sedentary work and challenging commutes are significant contributors to back pain among IT professionals. “Prolonged sitting compresses the spine and reduces circulation, while poor posture and limited movement add further strain to the lower back,” He says. Additionally, the static nature of tech jobs often exacerbates issues, as employees may sit for hours on end without breaks.

To combat back pain, Dr. Pratham advises IT professionals to implement ergonomic adjustments, incorporate regular movement, and adopt healthier habits. Essential tips include sitting with a straight back, keeping shoulders relaxed, and ensuring feet are flat on the floor. He also recommends investing in ergonomic furniture, such as chairs with lumbar support and adjustable desks, to improve comfort and posture. “Frequent breaks are vital—standing, stretching, and moving around every 30 minutes can relieve muscle tension and prevent stiffness,” Dr. Pratham adds. Simple stretches, like neck tilts and shoulder rolls, can improve flexibility and ease back pain. For those experiencing persistent pain, Dr. Pratham warns that this could signal underlying issues, such as muscle imbalances or herniated discs, which require medical assessment. “Back pain is increasingly common among IT employees because of their sedentary environment. Regular movement, ergonomic adjustments, and posture awareness can significantly reduce chronic pain risk. If pain persists, seeking professional advice is key for effective relief and prevention.”

The surge in tension headaches is also affecting professionals in desk-bound roles. Dr. Pratham highlights that tension headaches, which can arise from poor posture, dehydration, prolonged screen time, and stress, are the most common type of headaches among office workers. Symptoms often include a steady ache on both sides of the head, tightness in the forehead or temples, and muscle tenderness around the neck and shoulders. “Triggers such as emotional stress, poor posture, and long hours at the computer often lead to these headaches,” he notes.