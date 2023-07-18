JDS awaiting invitation for NDA alliance: DCM

BENGALURU: The DCM DK Shivakumar welcomed all the party leaders and dignitaries at the opposition party meeting held at Taj Westened in Bangalore.



Speaking to media, DCM DK Shivakumar said, The passing away of former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, the country's most senior and experienced politician, is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the political arena.

He rose from student leader to Chief Minister. Elected MLA about 10 times. As the general secretary of the party, he has taken charge of many states. He was suffering from illness for the past one year, said DCM.

He said, Our leaders will have their final darshan, many leaders of Kerala have come to participate in today's coalition meeting of opposition parties, Rahul Gandhi is also the representative of Kerala.

When asked about Kumaraswamy's criticism of the use of officials for meetings of opposition parties, DCM Shivakumar said, "I will not reply to Kumaraswamy's criticism. There is a Congress government in the state. When chief ministers and leaders of other states visit the state, they will be treated as guests of the state. As part of protocol, we have deputed whoever can be deputed. Few dignitaries were welcomed by myself and other Ministers. Some leaders have also been welcomed by officials. This is a practice that has been going on since the past. They have said that they are waiting for an invitation from the NDA alliance. They want something to be in the news, they will criticize it. I wish them good," he said.