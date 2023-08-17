Jollywood Studios and Adventures' Theme Park set to enthrall visitors in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Wells Studios and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Chennai-based Wells Group, is all set to unveil a captivating entertainment destination called 'Jollywood Studios and Adventures'. This sprawling theme park, located near Bidadi, is poised to provide a diverse range of entertainment options for visitors of all ages. The grand inauguration of the theme park is scheduled for August 20.



Guests including Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DK Shivakumar, renowned actor Shiva Rajkumar, Bengaluru Rural Constituency MP DK Suresh, Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna, and Ramanagara MLA HA Iqbal Hussain will grace the occasion as chief guests during the inauguration ceremony.

Spanning approximately 40 acres between Bangalore and Mysore, 'Jollywood Studios and Adventures' has been meticulously crafted by Wells Studios and Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Situated a mere 10-minute drive away from the Bangalore-Mysore Express Highway, the theme park introduces an engaging cinematic experience. Visitors can explore film sets reminiscent of Bollywood, immersing themselves in the world of movies and action. Live performances, music, dance, and captivating sets are sure to delight attendees.

A standout feature of 'Jollywood Studios and Adventures' is the Jolly Island water park, situated at the heart of the theme park. The island boasts a wave pool that simulates the ebb and flow of ocean waves, providing a refreshing aquatic experience. The water park includes a variety of water slides, splash zones, and dedicated relaxation areas.

Beyond cinematic enchantment and exhilarating adventures, the theme park boasts an array of dining options. From North Indian and South Indian delicacies to Chinese and Continental cuisines, visitors can indulge their palates in diverse flavors.

For those seeking detailed information about entrance fees, directions, and more, the official website of the organization, www.jollywood.co.in, serves as a valuable resource.

With the upcoming inauguration of 'Jollywood Studios and Adventures', Bengaluru and its neighboring areas are about to witness an exciting addition to their entertainment landscape. The theme park promises a comprehensive experience, blending cinematic marvels, live performances, thrilling water activities, and culinary delights to create cherished memories for visitors of all ages.