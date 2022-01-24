JSW sets up 300-bed Covid Health Centre in Ballary district

Bengaluru: JSW Foundation, the social development arm of US$13 billion JSW Group, has opened a 300-bed Covid Health Centre atToranagallu in Ballaridistrict. Thefacility built in a record timeof one week, is a joint initiative of the JSW Foundation and the Ballaridistrict administration. It will be administered by the district administration.

According to Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation "While the entire human race has been fighting its toughest battle against the global Covid-19 pandemic, we have also realised that no pandemic can defeat the spirit of human solidarity, perseverance and courage. JSW has always been at the forefront in contributing to the community in this hour of national crisis. The 300-bed Covid Health Centre and all our other efforts are mere gratitude to the community we live in. We are grateful to the district administration of Ballari for this meaningful collaboration. JSW stands in solidarity with the nation and pledges its support to the Central and State governments in providing healthcare support to those affected by the ongoing pandemic."

Speaking at the inauguration of the health centre, P.K.Murugan, president of JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works, stated: "This is a humble effort by JSW Foundation to ensure that the people in our community get quick and convenient access to essential medical treatment. We are thankful to the Ballaridistrict administration for this partnership. This facility, erected merely in a week's time, shall aid the State government's efforts to provide much-needed care to critically ailing patients. We will continue to work with the State and support the local district administrations to keep the communities safe as we strive to overcome the multiple waves of this pandemic."

This 24x7 Covid health facility is fully air-conditioned and equipped with all the essential medical facilities and paramedical staff along with provision for free medicines and three meals for the patients to be treated here. The district administration will provide five doctors and 30 nurses to take care of patients who will be given "welcome kit" at the time of admission, comprising a bedsheet with pillow cover, bathing towel, toothpaste, toothbrush, bathing & washing soaps, hair comb and hand sanitiser. Apart from medical facilities, the facility will also keep patients engaged and cheerful.

In the past, JSW Group established a 1000-bed oxygenated Covid Care District Field Hospital in Toranagallu following the strong emergence of second-wave. Recently, JSW Foundation,

in collaboration with Narayana Health of Dr Devi Shetty, has also set up a 100-bed ICU ward at Mazumdar Shaw Medical

Centre in Narayana Health City, Bengaluru.