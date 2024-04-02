K P Bachche Gowda and Putta Anjanappa join Congress

Chikballapur: Inducting two senior leaders into Congress from Chikballapur and Kolar parliamentary constituency, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today expressed the confidence of winning both the seats.

"Congress doesn't differentiate between new and old guards. The old guard has to induct and guide the new talent and only then the party can work unitedly," he said, while speaking at the event organised to induct the two leaders.

"The winds of change are sweeping. The BJP has realised that it can't win Karnataka and hence has changed 12 sitting MPs. BJP is talking about principles and caste in Chikkaballapur, but where was the principle and community when they pulled down Kumaraswamy's government. Congress has given tickets to 8 Vokkaligas, while BJP and JDS have neglected the community. K P Bachche Gowda has been doing politics based on principles and hence he has joined the Congress," he said.

"We have given opportunities to two youth in Kolar and Chikkaballapur and they are not into politics to make money but to make a name. We are confident they will emerge victorious.

C M Ibrahim's son wants to join Congress

"C M Ibrahim's son has come forward to join the Congress. Leaders from minorities and backward classes are joining the party in large numbers. JDS leaders in these two parliamentary constituencies are welcome to join the party," he said.

Speaking to reporters at KPCC office, Shivakumar said that all the road shows of Amit Shah will be futile.

Asked about Chief minister Siddaramaiah statement that 'no one can touch him if voters of Varuna give Congress 60,000 lead, he said, "He is only seeking power from voters, it is natural. Even I seek votes from the people of my constituency."



