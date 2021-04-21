Karnataka: Atria University secures State Private University status

BENGALURU: Atria University backed by Bangalore based business conglomerate - Atria Group has received recognition from the Legislature of the State of Karnataka to expand the campus and launch new courses.

Born with the New Education Policy, 2020, as one of the first liberal sciences universities in India, it aims to acquaint future leaders with exciting emerging careers through immersive experiences across industry sectors.

Commenting on the announcement, Kaushik Raju, Trustee, Atria University, said, "We are pleased and excited to receive State Accreditation. At Atria University, we are committed to redefining the paradigms of conventional education in the country.

Born with the NEP, we are committed to bring about a new wave of learning. Our goal is to steer away from a 'theory first' approach and move towards an inquiry-based learning to gain practical experience.

Our liberal sciences curriculum combined with futuristic majors will create flexible learning pathways for students and prepare them to take on the post-pandemic world."

The university which was created on the pillars of the New Education Policy, 2020, will provide students the the option to choose their degree program (BBA, BDes, BSc, or BTech) in one of the industry aligned majors- Interactive Technologies, Life Sciences, Mobility, Energy Sciences, and Digital Transformation.

The learning journey provides students the flexibility to pick a major-degree combination as late as 18 months into the program- when they have clear indicators of interest and aptitude.

Keeping in line with the NEP, the University follows a credit based system, awarding students the opportunity to switch subject matter and domain as they discover more about themselves and their interests. Additionally, to gain professional experience students must work on over 30 industry-driven projects as part of the curriculum.

The academic team at Atria includes accomplished academicians affiliated with reputed institutions like Harvard, UPenn, MIT, Stanford, and Oxford amongst others.

The university's unique admission process looks beyond marks and entrance exams. As part of the admissions process, students complete an online application that is designed to understand their views, interests, passions, and ambitions, followed by an immersive workshop.

Furthermore, the university also provides both need and excellence-based scholarships to selected candidates.