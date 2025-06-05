Karnataka BJP Calls for Accountability in Stampede Tragedy

Bengaluru: BJP demands judicial inquiry, Karnataka Congress government, stampede accountability, B Y Vijayendra's statement, compensation for victims, public safety concerns.In the wake of a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory parade near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has called for a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge, accusing the Congress-led state government of gross negligence and an obsession with public relations at the expense of public safety.

Vijayendra's demand for accountability comes as the state grapples with the aftermath of the tragedy, with hospitals reporting a grim tally of casualties and the injured still under treatment.

In a strongly worded statement on social media platform X, Vijayendra asserted, “The stampede at Chinnaswamy wasn’t an accident, it was a tragedy caused by the Congress government’s sheer irresponsibility and PR obsession. I demand a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge and Rs. 50 lakh compensation for each victim’s family. The CM & his cabinet must be held accountable.”

The BJP leader's call for a judicial probe reflects a broader political narrative of opposition to the Congress government's handling of the event. The tragedy has ignited a fierce debate over event management and public safety protocols, especially given the scale of the gathering, which drew an estimated 2.5 lakh people to the stadium and its vicinity.

The tragedy has also prompted a response from the Karnataka government, which has ordered a magisterial inquiry but stopped short of agreeing to a judicial one. This distinction is crucial, as a judicial inquiry would involve higher judicial oversight and potentially more stringent accountability measures. The state has also announced plans to formulate a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for mega events, aiming to prevent future incidents.