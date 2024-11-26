Karnataka BJP Stands Strong Against Waqf Board Misuse

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has unveiled plans for a state tour from December 4 to 6 to address grievances regarding the mismanagement of Waqf Board properties.

The campaign, operating under the slogan "Namma Bhoomi, Namma Hakku" (Our Land, Our Right), aims to reach out to citizens and farmers, seeking to document their complaints and concerns about land-related issues tied to the Waqf Board. The BJP has emphasised its commitment to safeguarding the rights of landowners and farmers, portraying this as a matter of public welfare and accountability.

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy will lead the three-day tour. Speaking at a press conference, BJP Karnataka State General Secretary P Rajeev elaborated on the campaign's objectives, noting that it seeks to shed light on irregularities and alleged encroachments linked to the Waqf Board.

The Waqf Board, which manages properties meant for religious and charitable purposes, has faced criticism from various quarters for alleged lapses in administration. The BJP campaign aims to amplify these grievances, providing a platform for citizens to share their experiences and seek redressal.

By launching this initiative, the Karnataka BJP seeks to position itself as a champion of public interest while drawing attention to governance issues under the current administration. The campaign also comes as part of the party’s broader strategy to connect with rural communities and bolster its presence across the state ahead of future elections.