Live
- Shubham Nigam: Transforming SaaS Growth Marketing with AI
- Convert those starts: Hemp wants Bangladesh batters to score big in second Test vs West Indies
- Grand Pushpayagam Celebrated at Venkanna Temple
- MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy Inspects Markandeya Lift Irrigation Project
- Government Committed to Village Development: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- Scientists Awareness on Natural Farming for Farmers
- Bavuma, Jansen, Coetzee return to playing XI for Test series opener against Sri Lanka
- CM’s post: Shiv Sena bats for Eknath Shinde, BJP pitches for Devendra Fadnavis
- Mount Dukono in Indonesia's North Maluku erupts, flight warning issued
- Constitution Day should not remain merely an event: MP Guv
Just In
Karnataka BJP Stands Strong Against Waqf Board Misuse
Plans Statewide Campaign to Address Concerns
Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has unveiled plans for a state tour from December 4 to 6 to address grievances regarding the mismanagement of Waqf Board properties.
The campaign, operating under the slogan "Namma Bhoomi, Namma Hakku" (Our Land, Our Right), aims to reach out to citizens and farmers, seeking to document their complaints and concerns about land-related issues tied to the Waqf Board. The BJP has emphasised its commitment to safeguarding the rights of landowners and farmers, portraying this as a matter of public welfare and accountability.
BJP State President B Y Vijayendra, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy will lead the three-day tour. Speaking at a press conference, BJP Karnataka State General Secretary P Rajeev elaborated on the campaign's objectives, noting that it seeks to shed light on irregularities and alleged encroachments linked to the Waqf Board.
The Waqf Board, which manages properties meant for religious and charitable purposes, has faced criticism from various quarters for alleged lapses in administration. The BJP campaign aims to amplify these grievances, providing a platform for citizens to share their experiences and seek redressal.
By launching this initiative, the Karnataka BJP seeks to position itself as a champion of public interest while drawing attention to governance issues under the current administration. The campaign also comes as part of the party’s broader strategy to connect with rural communities and bolster its presence across the state ahead of future elections.