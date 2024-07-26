  • Menu
Karnataka Cabinet Approves Renaming Of Ramanagara District To Bengaluru South

Highlights

  • Karnataka Cabinet approves renaming Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South, responding to local demands.
  • Learn about the decision, its scope, and the recent campaign led by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for this administrative change.

The Karnataka state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has approved a significant administrative change during Friday's Cabinet meeting. The decision involves renaming Ramanagara district as "Bengaluru South," responding to local residents' requests.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil announced the decision, stating that the Revenue Department will initiate the renaming process. He emphasized that only the district's name will change, with all other aspects remaining unaltered.

Ramanagara district, which includes the taluks of Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli, has been the focus of a recent campaign for renaming. The movement gained momentum when Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar led a delegation to meet with the Chief Minister, presenting a memorandum to advocate for the name change.

This decision reflects the government's responsiveness to local demands and may have implications for the region's identity and administration.

