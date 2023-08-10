Karnataka Cabinet Introduces Compulsory Retirement for Corrupt Officials

Bengaluru: The convening of the Karnataka State Cabinet on Thursday, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha, yielded a series of resolutions addressing corruption and various policy matters. A primary focus of the discussions was the response to corruption, with the cabinet approving the implementation of compulsory retirement for government officials implicated in corruption cases by the Lokayukta.

A notable case involved the dismissal of Assistant Commissioner Dr. M H Nagesh from the Commercial Tax Department, owing to his five-year jail sentence. Similarly, Dr. Usha Kadaramandalagi of Ramanagara district hospital and Dr. S T Nagamani of Indiranagar Hospital faced compulsory retirement due to their involvement in corrupt practices, as identified by the anti-corruption body.

Additionally, the cabinet contemplated the withdrawal of a case filed against Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, following their participation in the Mekedatu padayatra, violating the COVID-19 protocols.

Law Minister H K Patil provided insights into other cabinet decisions, including the approval of a cost escalation in the construction of a super-specialty hospital in Belagavi. The revised estimate for the project is Rs. 34 crore beyond the initial projection of Rs. 140 crore.

Further, the shift from palm oil to sunflower oil for food preparation in anganwadi centers, endorsed by the cabinet, marks an attempt to support local sunflower farmers and reduce palm oil imports. This transition will incur an additional cost of Rs. 9.9 crore, Patil said.

In the realm of digital innovation, the cabinet's approval of a Central Control Room for vehicle tracking within the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) aims to enhance monitoring, minimize delays, and provide real-time travel data. This technological enhancement, along with the implementation of a panic button system, seeks to optimize public transportation efficiency and convenience.

Lastly, a notable bureaucratic renaming was executed, rebranding the Coastal Development Authority as the Karavalli Pradesha Abhivruddhi Pradhikara, with an extended jurisdiction encompassing Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts.