Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Offers Condolences To Grieving Father Of Stabbing Victim

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached out to Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress corporator whose 23-year-old daughter tragically lost her life in a stabbing incident by a former classmate on the premises of her college campus in Hubballi. Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, stating, "I'm sorry," and assured Hiremath of his support, affirming, "we will be on your side."

The unfortunate event occurred on April 18 when the accused, Fayaz, attacked Neha, a Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) student, within the confines of the BVB College campus. CCTV footage captured the chilling moment Fayaz repeatedly stabbed Neha before fleeing the scene. Fayaz, also 23 years old, has since been apprehended. Despite efforts by college authorities and fellow students to rush Neha to the hospital, she was declared deceased upon arrival.

In an effort to address the grieving family's concerns, Karnataka's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil visited Niranjan Hiremath's residence in Hubballi, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah personally reached out to Hiremath via phone. Siddaramaiah assured Hiremath of a thorough CID investigation into the case and the establishment of a special court for expedited legal proceedings.

Acknowledging Siddaramaiah's proactive measures, Hiremath expressed gratitude and urged swift justice for his family. In response, the Chief Minister vowed to prioritize the case and ensure timely resolution.

Siddaramaiah's outreach to Niranjan Hiremath follows BJP national president JP Nadda's visit to the grieving family. Nadda condemned the incident and criticized Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara's statements, alleging interference in the investigation. He called for a potential CBI inquiry if the Karnataka Police were deemed incapable of conducting a fair investigation, echoing Hiremath's demand for greater trust in the investigative process.