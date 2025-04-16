Karnataka Claims Lowest Unemployment Rate In India At 2.5%

At a job fair organized by the Skill Development Department in Kalaburagi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state's unemployment rate stands at just 2.5%, which he claims is the lowest in India.

Referencing labor force survey data on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah compared Karnataka's figures with other states: "Unemployment in Haryana is 37.04%, Rajasthan 28.5%, Bihar 19.1%, and Maharashtra 3%. The national average exceeds 18%, while Karnataka maintains a rate of only 2.5%."

The Chief Minister outlined his government's strategy to further reduce unemployment by attracting additional business investments to the state. He emphasized that increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) would play a crucial role in addressing unemployment challenges more effectively.

Siddaramaiah also promoted the 'Yuva Nidhi' program, which provides financial support to unemployed graduates (Rs 3,000 monthly) and diploma holders (Rs 1,500 monthly) for up to two years or until employment is secured.

During his address, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the Congress government's dedication to developing the Kalyana Karnataka region, noting that his party amended the Constitution to include Article 371(J), establishing a separate development board and ensuring fair distribution of resources and opportunities for the area.