Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar says 'enjoy rape if it's inevitable', kicks up furore

Bengaluru: Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar's "enjoy rape if it is inevitable" remarks caused a furore on Friday, with the BJP, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and some women Congress MLAs taking umbrage at the statement made on the floor of the Assembly, even as the former Speaker apologised for the comment.

The BJP in New Delhi targeted top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their party colleague's controversial remarks, questioning their silence on the matter.

During an Assembly debate on floods and related damages in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, many MLAs wanted to highlight the plight of people in their constituencies and Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, laughing, had said he had to say "yes, yes" for everyone, give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner and that he should tell everyone to continue their talk. He explained that his only grievance was that the business of the House was not happening.

Kumar had then intervened and said, "see, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are," remarks that prompted widespread criticism against him.

On Friday, Kumar told the House he made a statement on the floor of the Assembly on December 16, which people found outrageous.

"However, my intention was never to demean the prestige of this House or behave in an inferior way. I will not defend myself. I tender my sincere apology for my utterance during the proceedings of the House if it has hurt people from any part of the country," he said.

He also apologised to the Speaker for his statement, which made him laugh and thereby attracted him criticism.

The Speaker accepted Kumar's apology and appealed to the members, especially women MLAs, not to drag the matter further and make it (a) big (issue) and proceeded with the Question Hour though some women legislators wanted to raise the matter.

