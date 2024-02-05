Karnataka Congress South mobilization against Delhi: Political mobilization in South India

D K Shivakumar, leader of the Karnataka Congress and Deputy Chief Minister, said that the party would protest against the BJP in New Delhi on 7 February for "injustice" done to the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to join the protest that his party is planning. The goal of the protest is to show opposition to the Centre over how funds are allocated and the state's budget.

A protest was planned after D K Suresh, a Congress MP and the younger brother of D K Shivakumar, as per the Congress party strategy in Karnataka, said that states in South India might look for a separate country if they continue to feel unfairly treated when it comes to getting funds. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the leaders of the State BJP that they needed to fight to fix the unfair way that the Centre allotted funds to Karnataka. He also said that the leaders of the State BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not care about Karnataka or the Kannadiga people.

As a part of political developments in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar said that the protest would be led by the CM and would include all MLAs and corporators. He said, "The protest, with the participation of all MLAs and corporators, will be led by the CM. We will go to Delhi on 6 February, and on 7 February, we will hold the protest to demand justice and funds for drought-affected districts of Karnataka."

But the BJP criticized the Congress and said that the party was trying to take the spotlight off of the problems caused by Congress MP D.K. Suresh's comments about a "separate nation for south India" and the issues caused by the removal of the Hanuman flag. According to a report on IANS, the Karnataka BJP called the government's planned protest a last-ditch effort, and Karnataka Congress leaders plan to make up for the setbacks.