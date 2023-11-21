Karnataka Government explores collaboration with Australia

Bengaluru: Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil on Tuesday held a meeting with an Australian trade delegation and discussed areas of mutual collaboration in various sectors including minerals, renewable energy, biotechnology, education, healthcare, R&D among others.



“The state of Karnataka has unique strengths and together with Australia can create synergies to reach greater heights. Through mutual collaborations and trade ties that are already steadily growing between India and Australia, we can reap the benefits to increase trade relations,” Patil said while addressing the members of the Australian delegation here.

The delegation from Australia comprised Honourable Nick Champion MP, Minister for Trade and Investment, Tim Whetstone, Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment, David Reynolds PSM, Chief Executive Department for Trade and Investment and James Agness, Chief of Staff at Ministry of Trade and Investment.

At the meeting, Patil detailed the delegation about the launch of Knowledge, Health, Innovation and Research (KHIR) City and the potential it offers to health and medical sectors, areas where the two parties are looking to collaborate going ahead.





“This city is proposed to be spread over 2,000 acres and the government has already drawn the outline for the project. We are now working to get into the finer details of it,” Patil informed.



Meanwhile, officials of the Department of Industries also briefed the delegation with regard to the strong presence of aerospace and defence companies in the state with major global players invested and how Karnataka is the hub for the industry.

Dr. S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Industries and Director Department of Industries and Commerce, Doddabasavaraju, Managing Director, Karnataka Udyog Mitra, and other senior officials of the department were present on the occasion.