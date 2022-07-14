Karnataka Government inks MoU with NAL to introduce financial education in colleges

Bengaluru: The State government inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Stock Exchange Academy Limited (NAL), on Tuesday, to provide a second-year Financial Education and Investment Awareness course for college students.



The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and NSE Academy Limited (NAL) signed and exchanged MoU in the presence of Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education. Speaking on the occasion, Narayan said, "The Financial Education and Investment Awareness Course which would be introduced from second-year degree is likely to empower the students irrespective of streams they opt, with sound financial knowledge and financial management skills. The universities are expected to integrate the course into their curriculum. The course will benefit around 5 lakh students annually, beginning from the ongoing academic year itself".

He stated that the course aims at developing the spirit of savings and investing, financial acumen, and knowledge of investment avenues among students. Further, he added, "NSE Academy will impart the necessary skills required for facilitating learning to the college teachers, through state-wide 'Train the Trainer' programs". After the signing of MoU, NSE Academy also signed MoAs with 20 State universities. Vice-Chancellors and Registrars from the Universities of Karnataka exchanged the MOAs.