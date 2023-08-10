Karnataka Govt will formulate plan to make Bengaluru a green city

Bengaluru: The Special Commissioner of Forest Department and Nodal Officer of Green Bengaluru, Preeti Gehlot said that the government will formulate a good plan to make Bengaluru a green city and take appropriate steps to create a better environment for the next generation.

Addressing a seminar held on Wednesday at RV Technical University regarding “Green Environment Bangalore” under the Brand Bangalore Project, suitable measures should be taken to effectively implement the Green Bangalore under 7 different themes under the Brand Bangalore Project with the aim of transforming the city of Bengaluru. Accordingly, the entire Bangalore should be made green in the next 25-30 years. She said that all the suggestions received from the citizens will be studied and consolidated and a good report will be submitted to the government.

She said that the city has already entered into an agreement with the school and college educational institutions and given the responsibility to the students to plant saplings and nurture them until they grow, and a plan has been drawn up to permanently name the saplings after the students, and they are already actively working.

The suggestions from the seminar on Green Bengaluru are plantation of saplings in public and private places of the city. Preventing polluted water from entering lakes and 100 per cent wastewater treatment and decentralization of treatment plants. Conserving forest wealth within Bengaluru city limits. Mandatory construction of STPs for apartments. Architects should design to save trees/saplings without cutting them and to grow saplings. Accurate information should be kept about whether the saplings planted in the city are left or destroyed. Rehabilitation and maintenance of all lakes in the city. Ground water level should be raised by reclamation of ground water. About saving the environment, we all should educate the children about saving the environment from home and creating awareness about nurturing and growing plants.

BBMP, BWSSB, BDA departments should work in coordination and improve the environment. There will be a lot of air pollution in the city due to vehicles, at the time of buying new vehicles, give saplings as a gift and creating awareness to nurture them. Making a plan to plant saplings in underdeveloped parks. To raise ground water level by constructing ingot pits near city roads, gardens, houses.

Sarina Sikkaligar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Vijay Kumar Haridas, Chief Engineer of Lakes Department, KN Subramanya, Principal of RV Technical University, officials of the Corporation’s Forestry and Horticulture Department, college students and others were present.