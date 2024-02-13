Karnataka Guarantee model for whole country: Gehlot

Bengaluru: Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot said that Karnataka Government’s ‘Guarantee’ schemes are a model for the entire country. Addressing the joint session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the budget session, he said on Monday that the government is working in unison. The Karnataka model has been followed by the government from the moment it came to power. He said the government’s five guarantee schemes have provided solace to the poor due to rising economic inequality.

The government is aware that these guarantees alone are not enough for the lives of people who are disadvantaged by economic inequality. Due to the guarantee schemes implemented by the government, more than two crore families have come out of the poverty line and are rising to the middle class status. The Governor said that it is a global record that more than 5 crore people of the state have become middle class with one decision of the government.

My government is a future-oriented government. More than 77,000 crore capital has flowed into the state in these eight months. I am happy to say that our state’s GST collection growth rate till the end of January is number one in the entire country. The governor said that despite the drought, the state is developing at a record level in the fields of roads, water, education, health, agriculture, horticulture, dairy farming, industry etc.

He expressed pride that it is a record that 97 percent of the total announcements announced in the budget in recent years have been notified and implemented.

State collects and pays the highest tax

Adequate resources are not available from various sources. Karnataka ranks second among the states that collect and pay the highest tax in the country. But it is at 10th position in terms of tax share. In this background, the governor said that my government is making all efforts to get our fair and share.

After the formation of the new government, a total of 93,350 cases were pending with the Sub-Divisional Officers of the Revenue Department, out of which 84,253 cases were disposed of till February 5, 2024. He informed that 5787 cases are pending.

Rs 324 cr to be released for drought-affected districts

Out of 240 taluks of the state, 223 taluks have been declared drought-prone. Out of them 196 taluks are classified as severe drought prone. Gehlot informed that Rs 324 crores have been released to 31 districts to carry out drinking water and fodder availability programmes.

For the benefit of the people, we have decided that 60 percent of the name plates should be in Kannada and we have made a law and taken steps to implement it. The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022 has been framed for comprehensive development of Kannada language. It will be implemented soon. A tunnel road is proposed to be constructed to reduce traffic congestion within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. In his speech, he informed that the feasibility report on the construction of the tunnel is currently being prepared.

A grand welcome was accorded to the Governor who arrived at Vidhana Soudha before the commencement of the session.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot was welcomed at Vidhana Soudha grand step gate by Mysore Carnatic Band, Mysore English Band, Mounted Lance Main, Mounted Horse Escort, CAR Police Band. Governor Gehlot was welcomed by CM Siddaramaiah. On this occasion, Assembly Speaker UT Khader, Chairman Basavaraja Horatti and others were present.