Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar visits IAF Covid care centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar visited Indian Air Force COVID Care Centre at Air Force Station Jalahalli in Bengaluru today. He was received by Air Commodore NK Nair, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Jalahalli and Principal Medical Officer, HQ Training Command, IAF, Air Vice Marshal Deepak Gaur.

In compliance with the directions of Hon'ble Court of Karnataka, a COVID care facility has been established by Indian Air Force from 06 May onwards for the treatment of general Public.

The Centre will have 100 beds (10 ICU beds which includes 05 Ventilator beds, 40 beds with piped Oxygen and 50 beds with Oxygen Concentrators).

IAF has requested Govt of Karnataka to arrange regular supply of Oxygen for the facility. The Centre will be operational as soon as oxygen supply is made available.

Admission to the facility is being regulated by Nodal Officer Dr Prabhudeva Gowda from BBMP and Mr Pradeep, who is the Emergency Coordinator between State Govt and Facility In-Charge Air Commodore Vikas Kulushestra of Air Force Command Hospital. The Centre is staffed entirely by Doctors and staff from the Armed Forces.