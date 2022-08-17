Karnataka judiciary tops in online trial, tech-assisted speedy justice

Bengaluru: The Karnataka judiciary, which has always been at the forefront in the use of technology, has created a record by conducting 89 lakh cases through video conference in the last two years.



From March 2020 to March 2022, 89 lakh cases including 78 lakh in High Court and 112 lakh in trial courts have been heard through video conference in the state. Thus, Karnataka is at the top in the country in Video- Conference (VC) inquiry.

According to the figures released in the LokSabha recently, Karnataka is ahead in virtual hearing and VC is being successfully conducted not only in the High Court but also in the district and taluk level trial courts.

Compared to other states, the Karnataka judiciary has been ahead in technology adoption since the beginning. AbhaySrinivas Oka, who was the Chief Justice of the High Court, emphasisedon it and made it attract and seek attention at the national level by laying a solid foundation. Being technology friendly, he pioneered the adoption of innovative technology wherever possible, including court proceedings. In the time of Covid, he held meetings with techies and technicians throughout the day and inaugurated a new hybrid approach. E-filing of cases was also allowed. Now judgments are also available online.

The hybrid model successfully attracted national attention. So the proceedings of most of the courts were changed to video conference. It also extended to district centres. All the courts are being equipped with VC step by step, and the process has progressed in full swing across the state.

Video conferencing has both advantages and disadvantages. However, lawyers and clients agree that the advantage is greater.

Advocates can simultaneously participate in the proceedings of the Supreme Court, High Court and trial courts from their seats.

Some judges realise that video conferencing is going on, YouTube is live and make more comments than necessary. Advocates allege that this has serious implications.

Lawyers can better convince their case through their linguistic prowess, expressions rather than physical hearings. But some lawyers say that is not possible in VC.