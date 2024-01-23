Live
- Clashes erupt between Pune FTII students, Right-wingers over Babri banner
- Ram Rajya doesn't mean one-sided governance: Goa Forward Party
- Unprecedented security measures in Imphal, MHA officials hold meetings with several groups
- Pran Pratistha ceremony was an event of BJP, RSS: Manoj Jha
- Karnataka: Kalaburagi city tense after Ambedkar statue vandalised
- Madras High Court asks TN Assembly Secretariat to respond by March 11 on plea for live streaming
- India’s ACME Group inks pact to supply green ammonia to Japan’s IHI Corporation
- Israeli troops cut off Khan Younis after suffering worst Gaza loss
- 282 drug abusers undergoing de-addiction treatment in Punjab: IGP
- Australian Open: Jannik Sinner qualifies for top-four
Just In
Karnataka: Kalaburagi city tense after Ambedkar statue vandalised
Kalaburagi city in Karnataka remained tense after the statue of B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised on Tuesday.
Bengaluru: Kalaburagi city in Karnataka remained tense after the statue of B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised on Tuesday.
The violence broke out in the city after the statue of Ambedkar at D Kotanura was garlanded with chappals, triggering huge protests.
The protesters vandalised a petrol bunk which is owned by the BJP MLC while stone pelting incidents were also reported from the Jagath Circle.
The shops and commercial establishments have allegedly also been forcefully closed by the protesters.
Police said that the situation is under control but tense and a case has also been registered at the Station Bazar police station.
BJP State General Secretary P. Rajeev has demanded that those who insulted the statue should be arrested immediately.
“The government should take measures to ensure the statues are not desecrated. The incidents of tearing down posters of Sri Ram are also increasing. From such incidents, the mind set of Congress gets exposed,” Rajeev said.
He alleged that the law and order system in the state has collapsed.
Kalaburagi district is regarded as the fortress of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT in Karnataka government.