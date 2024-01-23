Karnataka: Kalaburagi city tense after Ambedkar statue vandalised

Bengaluru: Kalaburagi city in Karnataka remained tense after the statue of B.R. Ambedkar was vandalised on Tuesday.

The violence broke out in the city after the statue of Ambedkar at D Kotanura was garlanded with chappals, triggering huge protests.

The protesters vandalised a petrol bunk which is owned by the BJP MLC while stone pelting incidents were also reported from the Jagath Circle.

The shops and commercial establishments have allegedly also been forcefully closed by the protesters.

Police said that the situation is under control but tense and a case has also been registered at the Station Bazar police station.

BJP State General Secretary P. Rajeev has demanded that those who insulted the statue should be arrested immediately.

“The government should take measures to ensure the statues are not desecrated. The incidents of tearing down posters of Sri Ram are also increasing. From such incidents, the mind set of Congress gets exposed,” Rajeev said.

He alleged that the law and order system in the state has collapsed.

Kalaburagi district is regarded as the fortress of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT in Karnataka government.