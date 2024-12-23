Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Denies Recording Controversial Exchange

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti clarified on Monday that the controversial conversation between Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP MLC CT Ravi on December 19 was not recorded, dismissing any circulated audio or video clips as fake.

The incident erupted after Hebbalkar accused Ravi of using derogatory language during a break in the Council session, leading to protests and Ravi’s subsequent arrest. However, the High Court later deemed Ravi’s arrest illegal due to procedural lapses.

Horatti, addressing reporters, stressed, “There are no videos available with us regarding that incident. Only the Council can possess authentic recordings.” He explained that external recordings are prohibited and suggested forensic verification for any alleged clips.

The circulated video purporting to show Ravi’s remarks was strongly denied by Horatti. “Nothing has been recorded after the adjournment of the House. If someone claims it is recorded, then it is fake,” he asserted, calling the matter a “closed chapter” as it occurred outside the Council’s jurisdiction.

Hebbalkar alleged that Ravi called her a "prostitute" on the final day of the winter session. While the Karnataka State Women’s Commission chairperson, Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, sought a high-level investigation, Horatti emphasized that such matters were outside his jurisdiction and should be addressed by the police or government.

Horatti also stated that no complaints had been filed with the Council regarding the incident, and therefore, it could not act on the matter. “The incident, being outside the Council’s purview, is for the police to handle,” he added.

This controversy has sparked broader discussions on the roles and limits of the Council and external bodies in addressing such incidents.