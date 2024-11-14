Karnataka Liquor Scam Reignites BJP-Congress Corruption Allegations

The recent liquor scam in Karnataka has reignited a bitter political battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party. The BJP has used the hashtag #Scamgress to demand accountability from Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

The controversy stems from allegations by the Karnataka Wine Merchants' Association, which accused the state's excise department, including Minister RB Thimmapur, of accepting bribes for bar licenses and excise transfers. The association claimed that around 1,000 illegal licenses were granted over the past year, potentially amassing bribes of up to Rs 70 lakh per license, totaling nearly Rs 700 crore in corruption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a Maharashtra campaign, further fueled the allegations by suggesting that the excise revenue from Karnataka is being diverted for electoral use outside the state, implying that the funds may be used to support bypoll campaigns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In response, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenged the Prime Minister, stating that he would quit politics if Modi could prove the Rs 700 crore claim. Siddaramaiah dismissed the accusations as politically motivated and called on the Prime Minister to step down from politics if the claims were found to be false.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of resorting to personal attacks in an attempt to regain influence in Karnataka, distracting from the real issues and the failures of the ruling party. The intense political battle over the liquor scam highlights the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the Congress in the southern state.