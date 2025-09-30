Karnataka Milk Federation supplies record quantity of ghee to Tirupati

Bengaluru: Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has achieved a remarkable milestone by supplying a record 5,000 metric tonnes of its popular Nandini Ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) over the past year, reinforcing its reputation as one of India’s leading dairy cooperatives. The ghee is used in the preparation of the iconic Tirupati Laddu prasadam, offered to millions of devotees at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateshwara.

Earlier, Nandini Ghee had been rejected in previous years, but its consistent quality and purity have now made it the preferred choice for TTD. The decision to switch to Nandini Ghee reflects the growing confidence in Karnataka’s cooperative dairy sector and its ability to meet large-scale institutional requirements.

KMF managing director Shivaswamy said the supply to Tirumala began in December 2024. “We have been supplying ghee in huge quantities, maintaining freshness and purity, which has earned recognition across India and even overseas,” he stated.

According to him, since December, KMF has supplied 5,000 metric tonnes of ghee, registering a 30% growth compared to the previous year. Shivaswamy added that TTD procures ghee from KMF through competitive tenders. “This year alone, we have supplied 4,281 MT of ghee, and a fresh tender has been issued for another 2,000 MT for the next six months. We are fully prepared to meet this demand,” he said.

The rising demand for Nandini’s pure cow ghee highlights the faith of devotees in both the prasadam and the quality of Karnataka’s dairy produce.

KMF has ensured an uninterrupted supply without compromising on quality, a feat that underscores its logistical capabilities and strict quality control measures.

This achievement also marks a significant moment for Karnataka’s cooperative dairy sector, which has steadily expanded its reach nationally and internationally.

By becoming the primary supplier to TTD, KMF not only enhances the visibility of Nandini products but also strengthens the state’s image as a reliable source of high-quality dairy items for large-scale, culturally significant institutions.