Karnataka MLC Urges CM to Launch Immediate Relief Efforts in Rain-Hit Districts

Bengaluru: Dr. Manjunath Bhandari, a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling for urgent relief and preparedness measures in view of heavy rains lashing parts of coastal and Malnad Karnataka.

In the letter, Dr. Bhandari noted that while the early arrival of the southwest monsoon has brought cheer to farmers, the intense and persistent rainfall has already begun causing damage in several districts. Areas such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru — currently under red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department — are facing disruptions to public life, infrastructure, and transportation.

The MLC has sought strict instructions to district administrations to initiate relief and rehabilitation measures without delay. He said that in the past 24 hours alone, regions on the coast received up to 70 mm of rainfall, leading to incidents such as uprooting of electric poles, flooding of homes, and disruption of road connectivity. He also flagged the risk of landslides in the Shiradi and Charmadi Ghat sections of the Western Ghats.

Among the key recommendations made by Dr. Bhandari are:

Relocation of residents living along vulnerable coastal areas to safer locations.

Establishment of temporary rehabilitation centres for displaced families.

Setting up helplines to assist affected citizens.

Deployment of disaster management teams, police, home guards, and volunteers.

Installation of cautionary signage along national highways prone to landslips.

With schools set to reopen shortly, he also urged the state government to ensure the safety and structural integrity of school buildings and classrooms, and to remain alert to protect schoolchildren during periods of heavy rain.

He further cautioned against allowing fishing activities in rivers and the sea during periods of high risk, urging district administrations to keep strict vigil in coordination with disaster response units.

Highlighting the need for immediate financial assistance, Dr. Bhandari appealed to the Chief Minister to release emergency funds to district authorities and local bodies to support ongoing and anticipated relief operations. He stressed that government officials must remain on the ground to manage the situation and help prevent loss of life and property. (eom)